Zuckerberg worthy of &quot;Time&quot; Mag&#039;s Person of the Year?

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Time Magazine has named Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Person of the Year, but many people are wondering if he’s really worthy of the award. While the geek, erhh, we mean Zuckerberg’s accomplishments were pretty noteworthy, opposers also believe that WikiLeaks founder and owner Julian Assange should have been awarded instead.

Among Zuckerberg’s accomplishments this year: Facebook remained on top of the social media network and exceeded more than 500 million users across the globe, yet took a lot of heat when it came to privacy issues with the website. Zuckerberg is one of the world’s youngest billionaires and he recently pledged to give more than half of his wealth during or after his lifetime, but his life and rise up the totem pole was shown on the big screen in this year’s movie, The Social Network.

According to the article in Time Magazine:
“In less than seven years, Zuckerberg wired together a twelfth of humanity into a single network, thereby creating a social entity almost twice as large as the U.S. If Facebook were a country it would be the third largest, behind only China and India. It started out as a lark, a diversion, but it has turned into something real, something that has changed the way human beings relate to one another on a species-wide scale. We are now running our social lives through a for-profit network that, on paper at least, has made Zuckerberg a billionaire six times over.”

To read more of the article, click here.

Runners-up include the Tea Party, Hamid Karzai, Julian Assange and the Chilean Miners.





 

