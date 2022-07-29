Join us at FinTech LIVE London 2022...



Located at Magazine London, in the heart of London's financial district, the world’s Fintech executives will come together to discuss their strategies and shape the future of digital finance.

The two day event will also be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform.

With a focus on creating actionable inspiration and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda includes several stages of talks by global industry leaders, centred around a fully catered networking area.