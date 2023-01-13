FINTECH LIVE VIRTUAL 2023
Event
Wed 03 May - Wed 03 May, 2023
Virtual
09:25 GMT
Streamed live from New York: Disrupting FinTech, InsurTech & Crypto
Join the FinTech conversation
Be part of the revolution. One of the innovators changing the industry by doing things differently. It’s time to change the rules of the game. It’s time for DISRUPTION.
FinTech LIVE Virtual is held on 3rd May 2023, streaming remotely to virtual audiences around the world.
Featuring keynote speakers, interactive fireside and panel discussions, this exclusive 1-day virtual event is an essential deep dive into issues impacting the future of Fintech, Insurtech and Crypto.
Join the FinTech community and be part of the conversation that drives radical change.
eventinfo
Date & Time
Wed 3 May - Wed 3 May, 2023
09:25 - 13:00 GMTAdd to calendar
Location
VirtualView on map