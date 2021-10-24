Money 20/20 USA

Money20/20 was founded in 2012 by Payments and Fintech veterans from Google, TSYS and Citi. They broke the stereotypes anchored in snoozefest business conferences, and designed an unparalleled experience built for the industry, by the industry.

Since then, Money20/20 has solidified its position as the leading global stage where stories unfold and the future is shaped. It’s where the Payments, Banking, Fintech and Financial Services community unites to create new and disruptive ways to move, manage, spend and borrow money.

We’re proud to be the premier show on the industry calendar where C-level executives, renowned speakers, innovators and disruptors from across the world drive change in the future of money. In Las Vegas we facilitate 4 remarkable days of the right conversations, the right connections and the right discoveries which enable individuals and organizations of all sizes to achieve their goals and grow.

October 24, 2021 | 12:00 am - October 27, 2021 | 12:00 am
Las Vegas
