Sustainability LIVE London

Event
Wed 07 Sep - Thu 08 Sep, 2022
London Business Design Centre
07:00 GMT
Shaping the future of sustainability & ESG

Brought to you by BizClik Media Group SUSTAINABILITY LIVE LONDON, the hybrid event held between 7th-8th September is broadcast live to the world and incorporates three zone themes of Sustainability LIVE, B-Corp LIVE and March8 LIVE in to one Expo event. 

With a comprehensive content programme featuring senior industry leaders and expert analysts, this is an opportunity to put yourself and your brand in front of key industry decision makers. From keynote addresses to lively roundtables, fireside discussions to topical presentations, Q&A sessions to 1-2-1 networking, the 2-day hybrid show is an essential deep dive into issues impacting the future of each industry today.

Global giants and innovative startups will all find the perfect platform with direct access to an engaged and active audience. You can’t afford to miss this opportunity.

