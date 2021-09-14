Technology & AI Live

Event starts in:

About event:

The Ultimate Enterprise Technology Event, you simply can’t afford to miss

Learn from respected Technology and AI leaders at this unmissable virtual conference. Take the opportunity to expand your network among influential executives and gather insights to feed back and enhance improvements into your own organisation.

Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, publishers of Technology Magazine & AI Magazine, this event will be broadcast from London to a global audience via our virtual events platform.

 

The events will include:

  • Keynote addresses from respected industry leaders
  • Dynamic live roundtables (inc. Q&A)
  • Fireside discussions
  • Inspirational Speakers & Presentations
  • Extensive networking opportunities

 

{ "joinCode": "bmgsepvol1" }

From global giants such as ISG to innovative startups, the 3-day show is an essential deep dive into the industry alongside the chance to strategically analyse issues impacting the future of Technology & AI today.

 

 

Register
Register

Date & Time

September 14, 2021 | 9:00 am - September 16, 2021 | 10:00 pm
Add to Calendar 2021-09-14 09:00:00 2021-09-16 22:00:00 Technology & AI Live The Ultimate Enterprise Technology Event, you simply can’t afford to miss Learn from respected Technology and AI leaders at this unmissable virtual conference. Take the opportunity to expand your network among influential executives and gather insights to feed back and enhance improvements into your own organisation. Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, publishers of Technology Magazine & AI Magazine, this event will be broadcast from London to a global audience via our virtual events platform.   The events will include: Keynote addresses from respected industry leaders Dynamic live roundtables (inc. Q&A) Fireside discussions Inspirational Speakers & Presentations Extensive networking opportunities   { "joinCode": "bmgsepvol1" } From global giants such as ISG to innovative startups, the 3-day show is an essential deep dive into the industry alongside the chance to strategically analyse issues impacting the future of Technology & AI today.     Online event UTC public

Location:

Online event
View on Map

Share event

Subscribe to our Newsletter
Receive the latest updates and news
Exclusive preview
Array
Array
Array

Other Events

Explore

FinTech and InsurTech Live

12.10.2021 - 14.10.2021
Online event
Money 20/20 USA

Money 20/20 USA

24.10.2021 - 27.10.2021
Las Vegas
MWC Los Angeles

MWC Los Angeles

26.10.2021 - 28.10.2021
Los Angeles, USA
USA LEADERSHIP SUMMIT - 2021

USA Leadership Summit 2021

03.06.2021
Online