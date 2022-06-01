WorkPride 2022
Mon 20 Jun - Fri 24 Jun, 2022
A Global Virtual Pride Conference
This 5-day series of events is free for professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, and anyone who believes in workplace equality. Each year, WorkPride welcomes thousands of virtual attendees from around the globe to network, share best practices, and learn strategies to help create workspaces that are inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions.
