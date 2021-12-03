10 best business hotel openings in North America for 2022

1 Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences

Massachusetts

Set to debut late 2022, this opening marks the first property of Singapore’s signature hotel Raffles in North America and the 16th Raffles worldwide. Conveniently located next to the Boston Back Bay train station, in the heart of the city's most prestigious neighbourhood, the 35-storey hotel will be LEED Gold certified and will feature interiors inspired by the neighbourhood’s trademark brownstones. Guests will have 147 opulent guest rooms and 146 branded residences to choose from, as well as six F&B outlets, including a sky bar. Hotel highlights include the Raffles Butler, a two-storey sky lobby perched high above Copley Square, a state-of-the-art Raffles Spa with 20-metre indoor pool, a stunning rooftop garden terrace and lounge and 8,000sqft of meeting and pre-function space.

2 Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City

Utah

If you’re planning to throw a big business event, the long-anticipated Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, scheduled to open Fall 2022, is one to consider. Connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center, the 25-storey hotel delivers an impressive 60,000 sqft of refined meeting space including 31 meeting rooms, a regency ballroom with stunning views and a tech-enabled broadcast lounge where you can stream video feeds of the main event. Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the downtown skyline and surrounding snow-capped mountains, the 700-room hotel also offers a rooftop event terrace with unobstructed mountain views. A heated outdoor pool, fitness centre packed with Peloton equipment and easy acess to skiing offers a fitness break for business execs.

3 The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection

Illinois

Located in the heart of Chicago’s financial district, The LaSalle Chicago is housed within one of the city’s biggest banks, a historic landmark building that’s been stylishly transformed into a stunning hotel. Set to open in February, this elegant hotel sitting 21 storeys above street level features 232 rooms with luxe walk-in showers, stately décor and museum-quality art. Business travellers can take advantage of the more than 7,600 sqft of event space featuring intimate spaces within spaces that have been designed for privacy and exclusivity. Experience fine dining at Grill on 21, a modern take on the classic American grill concept, before working it off in the hotel’s expansive gym equipped with TechnoGym and Peloton bikes, and relaxing in the spa.

4 Conrad Los Angeles

California

Located bang in the heart of LA’s downtown arts district, the Conrad Los Angeles will be part of mixed-use development The Grand LA when it opens in the spring, giving guests access to an abundance of retail and restaurants. The 28-storey luxury property boasts 305 rooms each with floor-to-ceiling windows, plus a rooftop terrace and pool overlooking downtown LA, library, spa and state-of-the-art fitness room. Dining outlets will reflect the Conrad’s commitment to wellness, while its 12,000sqft of high-tech meeting and events space will cater to all business demands.

5 Six Senses New York

New York

If you’re looking for an oasis of calm and relaxation smack bang in the middle of the city, look no further than wellness-focused Six Senses New York, which will mark the debut of the brand in North America when it opens in late 2022. It also marks the first time the brand has brought its wellness concept to the city. Housed in a unique building of two twisting towers, designed by world-renowned architect Bjarke Ingels, the 132-room hotel is stunningly situated between Manhattan’s Hudson River and The High Line, giving guests sweeping skylines from its floor-to-ceiling windows. Wellness reigns Six Senses supreme at the signature spa which delivers everything from Ayurveda to immunity boosting and medical wellness, while two restaurants serve up fresh, seasonal, healthy and locally sourced dishes.

6 Thompson Denver

Colorado

Tapping into its rocky mountain location, the 216-room luxury boutique Thompson Denver hotel is set to deliver upscale mountain chalet chic when it opens in early 2022. While its sunroom bar and lounge offers alpine-inspired dishes along with seasonal cocktails, its main restaurant Chez Maggy, run by celebrated ‘America’s French chef’ Ludo Lefebvre will dish up Colorado-influenced French cuisine. There’s also a billiard library and whiskey room. Conveniently located in the heart of the lively LoDo district, the hotel is both a short drive from Denver International Airport and close to Union Station and the Colorado Convention Center. The hotel’s meeting and event spaces are equally boutique, offering guests customisable configurations.

7 Hotel Barriere Le Fouquet’s New York

New York

Group Barriere is bringing its chic, five-star Parisian hotel to New York with the spring opening of Hotel Barriere Le Fouquet’s New York in Tribeca – Manhattan’s mecca for literary lovers and art enthusiasts. Much like its legendary sister on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, this hotel will offer an authentic and personalised high-end service. With 96 well-appointed rooms and suites, the eight-storey hotel will also deliver intimate dining and lounge areas and state-of-the-art amenities including a private spa, swimming pool, state-of-the-art screening room and board rooms.

8 Nobu Atlanta

Georgia

Nobu Hotels is bringing its modern cool luxury and minimal Japanese tradition to Georgia with the opening of Nobu Atlanta in summer 2022. Part of a mixed-use project, Phipps Plaza, housing a 90,000 Life Time fitness centre and 12-storey luxury office buildings, Nobu Atlanta will feature its signature room style that blends old-world Japanese influences with ultra-modern design along with private social functions and corporate event spaces. And of course, its signature world-famous Nobu restaurant is guaranteed to wow with its new-style Japanese cuisine – think Black Cod Miso and Rock Shrimp Tempura – and inventive cocktails.

9 Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences Minneapolis

Minnesota

Business meets pleasure at the downtown located Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences Minneapolis, positioned right at the top of Nicollet Mall, the city’s pedestrian thoroughfare and just a few blocks from the Mississippi River. Scheduled to open mid-2022, the 34-storey property offers 222 hotel rooms including 39 suites and a unique collection of 34 exclusive private residences, all with sweeping river or skyline views. A spa complex comprises seven treatment rooms, while the fourth-floor pool plaza delivers one of the largest pool decks in the city with al fresco dining and stunning views of downtown. Discover new dining by award-winning local chef Gavin Kaysen and expect signature Four Seasons five-star service and warmth. And when it comes to business, you’ll be spoilt for choice with 16,500sqft of flexible and high-tech event space.

10 The Line Hotel, San Francisco

California

LINE Hotel has brought its chic boutique property already in LA, DC and Austin to San Francisco, and like those, The Line Hotel, San Francisco is inspired by the district in which it sits. World-renowned architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group are behind the flat iron-inspired building design that is a contemporary translation of the area’s historic architecture. Located where Union Square, Tenderloin and South of Market districts meet, the 12-storey, 236-room hotel will bring its super-modern aesthetic to the city early 2022. The hotel will be home to four dining spots including a ground-level bar and restaurant, plus a nightclub and a landscaped rooftop solarium with panoramic views of the city.