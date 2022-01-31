Bain, McKinsey, and BCG offer higher salaries than Big Four

Rising competition for fresh talent is impacting organisations globally as the labour market feels the squeeze.

A new annual report from Management Consulted shows that salaries have increased in 13 of the last 14 years but this year salaries being offered have risen more than usual – by an average of US$10,000 across the major consultancies.

The report says the Big Three consulting firms – Bain, McKinsey, and BCG – are now offering higher salaries than the Big Four accounting firms of Deloitte, EY, PwC, and KPMG as the race to hire the best talent intensifies.

The Big Three consulting firms are now offering salaries around the US$100,000 mark with the Big Four accounting firms coming in around US$80,000.

There are also significant differences in these starting salaries depending on location. Management Consulted says while Deloitte offered the best base salary of the Big Four at US$90,000, that figure fell to just £32,500 (US$43,600) for London hires – less than half their US-based colleagues.

However, Deloitte is not the highest or lowest when it comes to London salaries. PwC’s consulting business Strategy& offers UK-based graduates a base salary of £42,000, while KPMG offers £29,150.

Data available from the report for McKinsey shows further regional variations. The US$100,000 base salary for US consultants drops to US$58,000 in Sweden, US$37,500 in Turkey, and US$25,600 in Saudi Arabia.

Base salary in the United States at PwC was US$83,000, EY was US$80,000 and KPMG US$77,000, while the Big Three all offered US$100,000.