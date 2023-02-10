Corporate gifting in 2023 – meaningful, mindful, custom-made

While working as the manager of multiple urgent care clinics in Tacoma, Washington, Lou Elliott-Cysewski came up with an idea that would change her future and that of the planet.

“My dedicated team and I were often given gifts like cheap plastic tumblers decorated with motivational quotes as a ‘thank you’ for our hard work. I grew tired of these gifts, which I felt reflected a lack of care for the providers working hard at the understaffed clinics.”

Upon discovering that the swag industry (promotional products) was nearly 80% waste (more than US$24 billion in corporate swag is binned each year), Lou saw an opportunity to leverage corporate procurement activities to solve global problems like waste, climate change and equity.

In 2018, Lou founded Coolperx, with the mission “to transform the swag industry from a toxic polluter into a credible, brand-building force for people and the planet”.

Today, Coolperx is not just a multimillion-dollar mission-driven business, but the first net climate-neutral and social purpose merchandising company in the world helping some of the world’s biggest businesses – among them Google, Microsoft, and Amazon – through both their procurement and sustainability initiatives.

Using the ClimateCost Index, a proprietary and accredited Scope 3 metric created by Lou and her team, Coolperx helps clients ascertain a holistic and highly accurate analysis of their environmental and brand impact and make informed swag procurement decisions. The company is also the first online B2B gift and brand merchandise marketplace for worthy manufacturers to sell their products to corporate clients.

“Currently, only 21% of typical swag products are kept by recipients for any length of time,” declares Lou, who was listed as one of the Top 100 Trailblazing Entrepreneurs of 2021 by the Enterprise League.

“This is not only a stark lack of ROI, but it’s a huge liability for brands. When a company makes public statements about its commitment to environmental sustainability and then turns around and distributes meaningless, toxic swag to its community, it is engaging in a particularly egregious form of greenwashing and destroying credibility.”

Lou tells Business Chief that as a society, we have steadily increased our fixation on consumerism, and the tradition of gift-giving has been taken to the extreme as an overt symbol of over-consumption. “Instead of gifting people carefully selected items, companies all too often opt for cheap, plastic products that the intended recipients will keep for a few months, if even that.

“But we’ve now reached a tipping point. Consumers and employees want to support companies that live up to their commitments to the planet, including in their corporate gift-giving practices.”