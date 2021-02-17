Insight Global: a flexible and responsive skills resource

Insight Global provides long-term contract, short-term contract, temporary-to-permanent, direct placement, and enhanced staffing services; specialising in Information Technology, Accounting and Finance, Engineering (non-IT), and Government roles.

Connecting People

“We’re focused on empowering our people and connecting them with the best opportunities; while supporting our customers with staffing and services solutions,” pledges Jessica Calzaretta, the Vice President of Insight’s Global Technology Division. “We support thousands of different customers, spanning every major industry, offering staff augmentation and supply managed services, culture consulting and training ranging from diversity and inclusion to talent optimization. At its core, Insight Global is driven by its consultants who give them purpose, the clients who fuel their drive and the IG family who inspire others every day with their determination, passion and care.”

Digital Transformation

Providing staffing for their digital transformation, T-Mobile is one of Insight’s largest customers. “We deliver a range of technical resources supporting them across all of their locations in North America,” confirms Calzaretta. “The skill sets we staff for companies like T-Mobile range across high-level technical resources supporting agile transformation efforts; project managers, scrum masters, agile coaches, and everything in between.”

Compass

In April 2020 Insight Global launched its culture consulting division Compass, responding to the importance of company culture in these difficult times. It was built to help clients get centered on values and align them with their business strategy to create massive trust and connectedness along the way.

“Our culture and shared values have been our true north that have grounded and guided every decision we make, especially when focused on meeting the everyday challenges of supporting our people and clients during the global pandemic,” says Calzaretta.

The demand for a flexible workforce capable of pivoting to meet demand has surged dramatically over the past 12 months prompting Insight Global to launch its Global Healthcare division she explains: “We can now better support those industries and customers with everything from different types of patient care resources and the coordinators and support personnel who can step in and provide help to those in need during this difficult time when the demand for a contingent workforce has increased overnight.”

Investing in the Future

Allied to its commitment to retaining staff during the pandemic, Insight Global is investing in its employees through training and promotion. “Our shared values are core to who we are as a company,” maintains Calzaretta.

Insight Global’s team is 70% female and the company remains committed to making women “amazing leaders”. Its Women’s Leadership Council creates programs and communities to empower and support women throughout their careers; leading the company to be recognised among the Best Workplaces for Women in 2020 by Fortune & Great Place to Work. “We help them bring their perspective to the table,” says Calzaretta. “This informs decisions we make across our business to advance the role of women within our organization.”

Awards & Testimonials

Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services 2020 – Fortune & Great Place to Work

Best of Staffing Client Award 2020 – ClearlyRated

Best Workplaces for Women 2020 – Fortune & Great Place to Work

Top 100 highest-rated CEOS of 2020 - Comparably

“Insight Global is a partner that helps us in our digital spaces. It’s been a fantastic partner in terms of sourcing talent for T-Mobile, both in terms of technical and business skills. It’s a flexible and responsive company. We have been so pleased with our partnership; the resources they bring to the table for us are consistent and it’s an integral part of our team.” Erik LaValle, Digital Supply Chain Tech Leader, T-Mobile

“Insight Global is doing an amazing job with our account. They hit the ground running and proactively engage with us to understand our needs and business. This dedication has enabled them to continuously improve the experience and skill of the candidates they present. Keep up the good work!” Jose C.



“With most suppliers you get face value. With Insight Global, you get results, low turnover, high skill and exceeding key objectives; all of which brings a significant value add to my organization. This has created a lasting friendship that I value beyond even our amazing business success.” Allen S.

“Insight Global, your partnership through thick and thin - during the growth of our business, and then in the very difficult measures that were taken during the pandemic, will never be forgotten. Your ability to find, prepare, onboard, and convert high quality, talented individuals to our team is truly appreciated. Thank you for being open, adaptable, and truly committed in the face of uncertainty.” Stuart T.