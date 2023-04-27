Round-up: Layoffs continue to sweep industries across the US

We’ve become rather accustomed to hearing about mass layoffs in recent months, both in the US and across the globe.

Companies are doing what they feel they must in order to stave off the impact of rising inflation amidst a period of global economic uncertainty.

Technology has, on the face of things, been the hardest-hit industry, as giants like Twitter, Meta and Amazon slash their wage bills to streamline operations, but businesses in other sectors have been equally as brutal in an attempt to make savings.

Here are just a few of the big-name companies to make cuts in the US in recent days.

Opendoor

Opendoor, the online real estate firm, is bidding farewell to a huge 22% of its workforce having announced in mid-April that 550 employees will be laid off.