People moves Americas: Barings, Unisys, Owens Corning

In a week where two leaders, CEO and CSO, step down from Publicis Media agency Starcom, we round up the latest executive transitions across the Americas.

Jawad Malik joins Barings as Global Chief Information Officer

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in ifnromation technology within the financial services and investment management industry to the table, Jawad Malik joins Barings as global CIO, leading the company’s Platform Architecture & Delivery Team. As CIO, Malik will lead a team of tech professionals in executing the technology strategy that supports Barings' ambitious growth and business plans. Malik previously served for eight years as CIO of The Hartford’s Investment Management and Corporate Technologies, where he led multiple digital transformations and M&A related integrations, and before that spent seven years at ING Financial Services as head of Financial Risk IT.

Garry Reeder named CEO of American Fintech Council

Financial services leader and innovation advocate Garry Reeder has been tapped by the American Fintech Council as its new CEO. Reeder brings to the fintech table more than two decades of experience in the public and private sectors, incuding senior roles in the US Department of Treasury, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and recent at the Financial Health Network. Reeder helped stand up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and served as its Chief of Staff and his management advocacy, and public policy experience will be instrumental in steering AFC’s mission to prmote policies that advance responsible innovation and inclusivity within financial services. The appointment of Reeder to lead the AFC “has drawn praise from several leaders in the financial services space”, states Richard Codray, former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Reeder will play a key role in the continued formation and maturation of the Council.

Komodo Health names new Chief Technology Officer

Enterprise software industry veteran Laurent Bride has been appointed as chief technology officer for Komodo Health. With 20 years of experience building and scaling platforms for hypergrowth tech companies, and passionate about new technologies, data challenges and fast-growing teams, Bride is charged with growing Komodo’s cloud-based enterprise platform. In addition to his most recent role, as CTO at Talend, where he built on his track record of success by taking the company public and driving next-generation data platform strategies, Bride also held executive roles at multi-biolion dollar software firms Business Objects and SAP, whe he led teams of developers to innovate for new market opportunities.

Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs joins Unisys Corp. as Chief DEI Officer

With a successful track record in talent management, Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs joins Unisys Corp as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. Reynolds-Dobbs joins Unisys from Change Healthcare where she served as VP of Talent Management and D&I, responsible for leading talent management and succession planning as well as performance management, executive development and D&I strategy. Priot to his, she was senior director of talent management for McKesson Technology Solutions. Through Wendy’s efforts, “we will be able to listen more closely to the diverse pespectives of people both inside and outside of our company,a nd create new opportunities for equity and inclusion in our workplace as a result”, says Ebrahimi, who co-chairs Unisys’ Inclusion and Diversity Council.

Jose Mendez-Andino joins Owens Corning as Chief Research & Development Officer

Having been with Owens Corning since 2012, most recently as VP of Science and Technology, Jose Mendez-Andino has been promoted to VP and Chief Research & Development Officer, Owens Corning. With several decades of leadership roles spanning science, product and tech development, and R&D, including 10 years at Proctor & Gamble, Mendez-Andino brings to this new role proven leadership with experise “that uniquely positions him to advance our R&D efforts and ensure that we help our customers win and grow in the market”, says Brian Chambers, CEO. In this newly created role, Mendez-Andino will be responsible for leveraging product, process and material science innovation to accelerate growth for the company.