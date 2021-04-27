People Moves Americas: KPMG, InMobi, Berkshire Hathaway
Una Pulizzi appointed global head of corporate affairs, Kyndryl
Joining from GE, Una Pulizzi has been named Global Head of Corporate Affairs for Kyndryl, the new, independent public company created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business.
Having spent 11 years at GE, most recently serving as global director for public affairs and senior strategic adviser, Pulizzi led the companhy’s global issues management and drove thought leadership and global positioning. Prior to this, she was communications manager for the World Bank’s microfinance policy center, senior VP for corporate affairs for Citigroup’s markets and banking unit, and a senior communications advisor at the US Department of the Treasury under former President Bill Clinton. Recognised as an “outstanding” professional and great leader, Pulizzi has “world-class experience in running global organisations”, says Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl’s CEO.
Carole Streicher named head of Deal Advisory and Strategy, KPMG
With 25 years under her KPMG belt, Chicago-based partner Carole Streicher has been named as leader of the deal and strategy practice at the Big Four firm. In this role, Streicher will oversee a cross-functional team of 2,300 professions who help clients buy, sell, and restructure globally, as well as optimise value.
Joining KPMG in 1996, Streicher has advised corporate, private equity, and public organisations on all aspects of the M&A transaction lifecycle, from deal strategy to diligence to post-close value creation. She has also been involved in building a more diverse-equitable and inclusive firm and is excited to “introduce my new senior leadership team, half of whom are from under-represented groups”, says Streicher.
Brian Robb appointed Head of Cyber at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance
Seasoned insurance leader Brian Robb has been named Head of Cyber/MPL/Tech and Senior Vice President in the US for Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI), Brian comes to BHSI following more than dec ade at CAN Insurance, where his experienced spanned both the underwriting and claims sides of the business, and where he most recently served as Product Leader for Cyber/Media/MPL/Tech E&O. According to Anthony Tatulli, Head of Executive & Professional Lines, North America, at BHSI, Robb’s “expertise adds fuel to our efforts to expand our portfolios and deliver the sound, stable solutions customers are seeking now and for the long-term”.
Aaron Shagrin apponted Senior VP of Revenue & Partnerships for Haptik
With two decades of relevant experience, Aaron Shagrin has been appointed Senior VP of Revenue & Partnerships for North America at Jio Haptik Technologies, one of the world’s largest conversational AI firms. With 20 years of experience in global sales, business development and product management at multiple startups, Fortune 500 firms and investment companies, Shagrin is well-placed to help Haptik “double down and scale up our investment in the region with the ultimate aim of achieving market leadership”, says Aakrit Vaish, co-founder and CEO, Haptik. Prior to this, Shagrin was General Manager at Evolv Technologies.
Krista Thomas joins InMobi as its first Global Head of Marketing
Ad tech veteran Krista Thomas has been appointed Senior VP and Global Head of Marketing for InMobi, one of the world’s leading independent marketing cloud providers. Joining from Amobee where she was SVP Marketing, having helped to define the company’s TV-first strategy and build a world-class marketing discipline, Thomas has 20 years of experience in the media and marketing industries. And during the pandemic, she founded #AdTechCares, a now 50+ industry-strong consortium that has to date launched three Covid-19 PSA campaigns to combat misinformation about the pandemic.
Prior to that, Thomas was SVP Marketing at VideoAmp and also at Rubicon Project. Thomas is tasked with dramatically expanding InMobi Marketing Cloud’s global awareness and influence, optimising customer acquisition and launching innovative new solutions to ignite growth.
Business Chief Legend: Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi
At a recent Asia Pacific-focused event, organised by P&G and UN Women, the former CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, shared why enabling a diverse and inclusive workforce can directly impact the bottom line.
“If 80% of our products are bought by women because they were the gatekeepers at home, or make all the purchases, why don’t we have a large number of women represented in our ranks,” she told a virtual global crowd of thousands.
Such business advice may seem rather obvious today, but in 2006, when Nooyi put this business philosophy into practice at PepsiCo, it was both pioneering and progressive. Because not only did the performance of PepsiCo transform under Nooyi’s 12-year tenure as CEO, but so did its purpose and people, with Nooyi widely praised for transforming the firm’s diversity and inclusion agenda.
And who better to do so than someone who had herself smashed the corporate American glass ceiling. Because, when Nooyi became CEO in 2006, following 12 years as Chief Strategist, not only was she among just a handful of female CEOs leading Fortune 500 firms, and one of very few foreign-born executives, she was both the first female CEO to lead PepsiCo, and the first person of colour. Not to mention also being a wife and mother.
Proving performance and purpose can co-exist
And she more than got the job done, growing PepsiCo revenues by 80%, making the firm more global than it had ever been, so that by the time she stepped down in 2018, nearly 20% of net revenues came from MENA, Asia and Latin America, and expanding the business significantly with key acquisitions (Tropicana) and mergers (Quaker Oats).
But it was Nooyi’s strategic redirection of PepsiCo, transforming both its purpose and people, that really made an impact. As chief architect of PepsiCo’s pledge, Performance with Purpose, unveiled in 2006 and a precursor to the modern sustainability movement, Nooyi repositioned the firm to focus on what is best for the world and for its people, from sustainability and social responsibility to diversity and diet.
She transformed the firm’s D&I agenda, created a culture where workers were encouraged to stay with the company, moved corporate spending away from junk food and into healthier alternatives, redesigned packaging to reduce waste, and switched to renewable energy sources and recycling.
As she told Forbes in 2017, “I wanted to make sure that PepsiCo was not only delivering top-tier financial returns but doing so in a way that was responsive to the needs of the world around us.”
Smashing corporate America's glass ceiling
And it was this ability to realise a world in which business is both practiced and recognised as a force for good that has earned Nooyi a place in CEO history books and landed her numerous accolades, including 11 honorary degrees, the Hero of Conscious Capitalism award at 2017’s CEO Summit, consistent inclusion in the world’s 100 most powerful women (including #1 by Forbes in 2009/10) and most recently, induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
Not bad for a girl from Chennai, India, who was expected to lead a conventional life as a wife and mother, but by her own admission was a bit of a “rebel”, with a passion for playing cricket and lead guitarist in a band. In the late 70s, she relocated to the US, earning herself a Master’s in management from Yale, and beginning a four decade-long strategy-focused career that was born at BCG in 1980 where she spent six years and ended in 2018 following 24 impactful years at PepsiCo.
And while she has now retired from corporate life, Nooyi continues to wield the influence that so positively changed the direction of one of the world’s largest companies. As well as serving on the board for ecommerce giant Amazon, she speaks at summits close to her heart, and has recently penned her memoir, advising corporates on better integrating work and family.
Indra Nooyi's memoir will be available from September 28, 2021, and can be pre-ordered.