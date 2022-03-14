People Moves: Salesforce, L’Oreal, BlackRock, Visa

Former BlackRock CMO Frank Cooper III named global chief marketing officer for Visa

Seasoned marketing executive Frank Cooper III has been appointed global chief marketing officer for Visa , effective May 2022. Frank has more than two decades of experience in the global corporate sector, previously working in marketing exec roles at BlackRock , PepsiCo , BuzzFeed and American Online (AOL). Working across multiple industries, from entertainment and consumer goods to technology and finance, Frank leverages data, deep cultural analysis, psychology, storytelling, rituals and applied purpose.

He joins Visa from investment management firm BlackRock, where he worked for more than five years as global CMO, most recently launching BlackRock on TikTok. Prior to BlackRock, Frank spent nearly two years as CMO at BuzzFeed and 12 years in marketing at PepsiCo, working his way up to become chief marketing officer, global consumer engagement. A trained lawyer, having attended Berkeley and Harvard Law School, Frank also co-founded a startup, urban internet portal UBO, early in his career.