People Moves: Toyota, Zoom, Booz Allen, Automation Anywhere

Matthew Saxon joins Zoom as the new Chief People Officer

Former Meta executive Matthew Saxon has joined Zoom Communications as Chief People Officer, as the company continues its growth, including the scaling of all people management elements, from culture to organisational design, talent acquisition, engagement, training and development, and employee experience.

Described by Zoom’s COO Aparna Bawa as having a “deep understanding of the complexities today’s workforce is facing”, Matthew brings 20 years of HR leadership experience to the role, having worked in various parts of the world.