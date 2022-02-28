People News America: Kellogg’s, Intel, Lyft, Fico

Christoph Schell named chief commercial officer of Intel

Seasoned commercial leader Christoph Schell has been appointed EVP and chief commercial officer to lead the sales, marketing and communications group at Intel, effective March 14.

Schell joins from HP where he spent 25 years, most recently serving as chief commercial officer. Prior to this, he held a number of senior management roles, including as president of 3D printing and digital manufacturing. Prior to re-joining HP in 2014, Schell served as EVP of growth markets for Philips. He has also worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble.

Described as having an “exceptional track record of driving innovative and disruptive go-to-market strategies around the global”, Schell brings “expertise in understanding business segments, verticals and the solutions and services customers want”, says Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

Ex-Googler Amir Hermelin is named new CTO of Fico

Ex-Googler Amir Hermelin has been named CTO of global analytics software Fico’s software development function. With a wealth of platform engineering and development expertise, Hermelin’s career and experience in platform-specific creation is “second to none”, according to Stephanie Covert, Fico’S EVP of software.

Most recently serving as VP of product engineering and data at SoFi, where his team developed an integrated financial services platform for end consumers. Prior to SoFi, Hermelin spent nearly seven years at Google where he was a founding member of the Google Cloud Platform. Joining Google Cloud when it was at US$20m revenue, he helped scale the business to more than US$1bn/quarter through innovative and differentiated products and services. For four years, he also headed Riverbed’s Granite product line, which more than doubled Riverhead’s annual revenue.

He is also a mentor and angel investor in innovative startups helping people live better lives. At FICO, he is tasked with leading the firm’s platform development journey.

Jodi Seth to join Lyft as senior director, corporate and policy communications

Amazon executive Jodi Seth has been named the new senior director of corporate and policy communications.

Seth has headed up policy communications at two of the world’s biggest tech giants, Amazon and Facebook, having spent four and half years most recently at Amazon as head of policy communications and prior to that as dire tor of policy communications at Facebook. Before entering big tech, the Rhode Island College graduate worked in the political arena, spending four years as communications director to Senator John F. Kerry and four years working on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.