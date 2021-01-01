Colt Whittall is obsessed with design. His background in digital agencies, designing and building visual products and services for the private sector companies was interspersed with stints of work for government bodies, including the US Air Force. In the 1990s, he joined Deloitte, eventually building a digital agency that broke away from the consultancy. “After that ran its course I was ready to do something else,” Whittall recalls. He loaded up the family car for a ‘gap year’ while he thought about his next move.

That move turned out to be with the US Air Force, where Whittall is the organization’s first CXO. “My job is to delight the customer. If you go into the commercial world that’s what they talk about. We are most definitely not a consumer products and services company. We need a different bar, one that is about efficiency, about a war fighter, one that is orientated towards the mission that we have for our software and its application. Let’s make our airmen productive, efficient and effective.”

