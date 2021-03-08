Boaz Ram
Interview
March 08, 2021

Boaz Ram

Head of Technology Partnerships

Boaz Ram, Head of Technology Partnerships has accelerated the power of Datorama’s ecosystem on its marketing platform...

The value of ecosystems on intelligent marketing platform Datorama, is cited by Boaz Ram, Head of Technology Partnerships, as the key to driving growth.

As part of the Datorama management team, Ram manages all types of partnerships, including overseeing Datorama's consulting partners globally and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) building solutions for the Datorama Marketplace.

Ram regards himself as a hands-on manager. “I like to set goals with my team and let them chase after those goals and let them use me as a resource for them, if they need to, and then have periodical check-ins. If there's trust and transparency and there's open communication with a team then it works well.”

“I started my professional life as an average, at best, software engineer for a small startup, my first boss pulled me into product management after a few years and told me this is a much better fit for you. I agree and, since then I haven't looked back,” said Ram.

He stayed in product for the next 15 years and had leadership roles witha MediaMind, which later was sold to Amazon. Ram moved into technology partnerships when he was encouraged to join Datorama three years ago.

“I help B2B and SAAS companies and CEOs grow their business to its full potential by defining product growth strategies and executing them through product development and partnerships,” says Ram.

A seasoned product management and business development executive Ram has more than 15 years of experience. Prior to joining Datorama, he worked for Adobe where he grew Adobe's Ad Cloud Social channel and established Adobe as the leading DSP in social He also grew Adobe's Ad Cloud Emerging channels, Display, Audio, Native and Out of Home 

During his time with Yahoo! as senior product manager he built a platform, from end-to-end to manage all video advertising. He also managed video monetisation of Yahoo in apps – including iOS, Android, Xbox, Apple TV and launched the first video ad in Yahoo screen app which got more than 50 million views. 

“A really good leader needs to define a vision, have the ability to articulate it and finally the determination and conviction to go ahead with it,” said Ram.

Read the full article HERE 

Boaz RamDatorama
Share
Share
Author
Janet Brice

Featured Interviews

Featured

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

UST Chief Technology Officer Niranjan Ramsunder explains how the billion-dollar company delivers innovative digital transformations for clients

Read More

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Read More
The Davyhurst project is going to save about 25,000 tonnes of CO2 and a great example of new technology coming to market, and miners having the foresight to commit to cleaner energy on site.
George Whyte
Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Doug Benalan loves his work as a transformational CIO, one whose personal mantra is “perfection through continuous improvement.”

Read More

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

UST Chief Technology Officer Niranjan Ramsunder explains how the billion-dollar company delivers innovative digital transformations for clients

Read More

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Read More

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Doug Benalan loves his work as a transformational CIO, one whose personal mantra is “perfection through continuous improvement.”

Read More

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More