Rhys Fernandez
Interview
February 16, 2021

Rhys Fernandez

Director of 5G Applications

Rhys Fernandez, Director of 5G Applications, is experienced in wireless, telecommunications, internet technologies and software industries...

Rhys Fernandez is a dynamic executive with strategic vision and leadership abilities proven to increase company performance and penetration of key markets. 

He is a multi-discipline performer with 25-plus years of success in wireless technologies, telecommunications, Internet technologies and software industries, who has broad experience in achieving increased revenue targets, effective marketing strategies and company productivity. 

Specifically, he generates product sales in 5G applications for C-RAN and Small Cell and identifies needs for trending technology, supporting the hardware build as the network evolves, working in collaboration with both clients and manufacturers to determine optimum solutions and facilitate their speed to market.

He determines forecasting of new materials and manages product integration into the organization with Product Line Management and guides go-to-market strategy ensuring promotional messaging is clear.

He has extensive business experience and educational background to adapt and analyze changes in markets, technologies and customer demand.

His specialties cover Business Development across a variety of sectors; OEM, Service Providers, Enterprise, Oil/Gas, Utilities, and Government organizations. 

In his previous role as Training Manager, he directed, planned and implemented corporate training programs, policies, and tools to enable the company to deliver on Service Excellence.

Fernandez describes his leadership style as conscientious, honest and understanding. 

Read the full story HERE 

Rhys FernandezTalley Inc.
Author
Dominic Ellis

Featured Interviews

Featured

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

UST Chief Technology Officer Niranjan Ramsunder explains how the billion-dollar company delivers innovative digital transformations for clients

Read More

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Read More
The Davyhurst project is going to save about 25,000 tonnes of CO2 and a great example of new technology coming to market, and miners having the foresight to commit to cleaner energy on site.
George Whyte
Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Doug Benalan loves his work as a transformational CIO, one whose personal mantra is “perfection through continuous improvement.”

Read More

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More

