Ken Mills
Interview
March 31, 2021

Ken Mills

CEO

Ken Mills, CEO and founder of EPIC IO...

Former U.S. naval nuclear engineering specialist-turned-computing entrepreneur, is convinced clear leadership and great company culture are the keys to success. Mills says, "I believe that if you create a great culture and provide an opportunity for people to make an impact, and you lead from the front, you will succeed.

"No job is too important for you as a leader. No job is unimportant for me as a leader. I take out the trash in our building like anybody else does. When you do this, you create an atmosphere where people don't feel there is an 'us versus them' environment.

"But I think it's also about showing confidence and trust in people, trusting opportunity, staying focused on what you can control, and not being waylaid by what you can't control.

"Having the grace to support each other is important, too. That means there are times when people need to step away and take care of their family. That should always be okay.

"A great leader is confident enough to know that this too will pass and we are all in this together. Therefore, we will come out better as a community as an organization by what we've done and learned."

He adds that being kinder and more accommodating of each other is an important legacy that will stay with us, long after the pandemic fades. "I'm hoping we can all learn to accept the human condition a little better. For example, if you're at home working and your dog runs in and creates a little bit of havoc during the Zoom meeting and then runs out, that shouldn't be cause for criticism. We all have other things going on in our lives. I think people appreciate that more now than ever"

Read the full story HERE

Ken MillsCEO
Share
Share
Author
Joanna England

Featured Interviews

Featured

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

UST Chief Technology Officer Niranjan Ramsunder explains how the billion-dollar company delivers innovative digital transformations for clients

Read More

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Read More
The Davyhurst project is going to save about 25,000 tonnes of CO2 and a great example of new technology coming to market, and miners having the foresight to commit to cleaner energy on site.
George Whyte
Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Doug Benalan loves his work as a transformational CIO, one whose personal mantra is “perfection through continuous improvement.”

Read More

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

UST Chief Technology Officer Niranjan Ramsunder explains how the billion-dollar company delivers innovative digital transformations for clients

Read More

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Read More

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Doug Benalan loves his work as a transformational CIO, one whose personal mantra is “perfection through continuous improvement.”

Read More

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More