Former U.S. naval nuclear engineering specialist-turned-computing entrepreneur, is convinced clear leadership and great company culture are the keys to success. Mills says, "I believe that if you create a great culture and provide an opportunity for people to make an impact, and you lead from the front, you will succeed.

"No job is too important for you as a leader. No job is unimportant for me as a leader. I take out the trash in our building like anybody else does. When you do this, you create an atmosphere where people don't feel there is an 'us versus them' environment.

"But I think it's also about showing confidence and trust in people, trusting opportunity, staying focused on what you can control, and not being waylaid by what you can't control.

"Having the grace to support each other is important, too. That means there are times when people need to step away and take care of their family. That should always be okay.

"A great leader is confident enough to know that this too will pass and we are all in this together. Therefore, we will come out better as a community as an organization by what we've done and learned."

He adds that being kinder and more accommodating of each other is an important legacy that will stay with us, long after the pandemic fades. "I'm hoping we can all learn to accept the human condition a little better. For example, if you're at home working and your dog runs in and creates a little bit of havoc during the Zoom meeting and then runs out, that shouldn't be cause for criticism. We all have other things going on in our lives. I think people appreciate that more now than ever"

Read the full story HERE.