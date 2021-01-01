Carol Castelloni leads the Transformation Office for CNA. In this role, she is responsible for driving enterprise-wide, strategic initiatives and change programs. Carol and her team deliver value through collaborative execution with cross-functional stakeholders to optimize business performance, enhance operating models, and lead CNA into a modernized organization.

Carol started her insurance career with CNA, supporting technology for Risk Management and Reinsurance. Following this, she spent the next 20 years working with the P&C insurance industry in a variety of leadership and advisory roles.

Prior to joining CNA in 2019, Carol worked at ACORD where she led the global industry program to advance insurance data exchange standards for P&C, Reinsurance, and Life insurance. She has also served most of the top 25 personal and commercial lines carriers in previous leadership and advisory roles with Verisk Analytics, Accenture, and Acxiom.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master’s degree in Applied Technology from DePaul University. Carol is an active mentor in the Women Impacting Leadership (WIL) group at CNA and volunteers with the College & Career Center for Illinois School District 203.

