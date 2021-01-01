Mariam Saad, Procurement Director, IT & Technology Services

Mariam Saad, Director of Procurement, IT & Technology Services, TELUS

Having studied business and completed a Certificate at McGill Executive MBA programme in leadership, Saad's career had led to her working in the three top industries in Canada: IT, natural resources and telecoms. "Luckily I found that my skills and experience have been transferable between the industries" she says.

As a leader her approach is a blend of proactive and thought leadership, and she focuses on nurturing a collaborative and adaptive environment for her team members.

"I really take pride in driving our team members, allowing them the autonomy to select and take on their own projects, while I take on more of a mentor or coaching role throughout the process" she says.

She has also been influenced by those who have coached her throughout her career, whether positive or negative experiences they have all contributed to her experience. "I think you take a little bit from each leader, and you adapt and evolve. You also learn that, maybe one style doesn't work, maybe you need to be more direct, for example."

"The foundation of my approach to managing people is taking a collaborative and consultative position. The first step is really setting the team up, knowing your people, you're there to help them achieve their potential, pushing them and encouraging them along the way.

