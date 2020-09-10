Wes Williams
Interview
September 10, 2020

Wes Williams

Chief Information Officer

Dr Wes Williams, Chief Information Officer of the Mental Health Center of Denver, tells us how technology could make Denver the healthiest city in Ameri...

Dr. Wes Williams joined the Mental Health Center of Denver in 2007 and now serves as vice president and chief information officer, overseeing the Mental Health Center of Denver’s information systems. In 2020, Wes was awarded the Colorado CIO of the Year Corporate ORBIE, honoring chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

Wes’s clinical background and technical expertise help him provide solutions to the challenges of building systems that meet the needs of clinicians, payers, regulators, and the people we serve. His current focus is on demonstrating the success of the Mental Health Center of Denver’s Innovation Lab, using human centered design to implement digital health innovations to improve access, engagement, and treatment efficacy. The Innovation Lab strives to enable the Mental Health Center of Denver’s vision of touching all lives in Denver, providing extraordinary experiences to improve well-being.

In 2018, then-Governor Hickenlooper appointed Wes to Colorado’s eHealth Commission to represent behavioral health interests in advising the State’s Office of eHealth Innovation on how to best administer $64M in federal funding for Colorado’s Health IT Roadmap over the next three years. In his role as eHealth Commissioner, Wes chairs the consent workgroup and participates in workgroups on telehealth, statewide data governance, and HIE sustainability.

Prior to joining Mental Health Center of Denver Wes was at Mental Health Partners in Boulder, Colorado, working as a child and family psychologist before switching from clinical practice to health IT to implement MHP’s electronic medical record. Wes graduated with a bachelor’s degree and honors in psychology from Stanford University. He earned his master’s degree and doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He is a licensed psychologist in Colorado.

Read the Mental Health Center of Denver story in the brochure 

Wes WilliamsMental Health Center of Denver
Share
Share
Author
Jonathan Campion

Featured Interviews

Featured

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

UST Chief Technology Officer Niranjan Ramsunder explains how the billion-dollar company delivers innovative digital transformations for clients

Read More

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Read More
The Davyhurst project is going to save about 25,000 tonnes of CO2 and a great example of new technology coming to market, and miners having the foresight to commit to cleaner energy on site.
George Whyte
Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Doug Benalan loves his work as a transformational CIO, one whose personal mantra is “perfection through continuous improvement.”

Read More

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More

Niranjan Ramsunder

Chief Technology Officer, UST

UST Chief Technology Officer Niranjan Ramsunder explains how the billion-dollar company delivers innovative digital transformations for clients

Read More

George Whyte

Managing Director, Australia Pacific and Global Mining Sector Leader at Aggreko

Rod Saffy and George Whyte are passionate advocates of inclusivity and believe in close communication with their regional customers

Read More

Douglas Benalan

CIO

Doug Benalan loves his work as a transformational CIO, one whose personal mantra is “perfection through continuous improvement.”

Read More

Collin Boyce

Chief Information Officer at City of Tucson

Musician and CIO who is orchestrating to bridge the digital divide in Tucson, Arizona to provide connectivity for virtual learning and healthcare

Read More

Lex Coors

Chief Data Centre Technology & Engineering Officer, Interxion

Chief Data Centre Technology and Engineering Officer, Lex Coors discusses his work with Interxion and the philosophy he has held throughout his career

Read More