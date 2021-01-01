United States Air Force
United States Air Force
Nicolas
Chaillan
Chief Software Officer

Nic Chaillan started young. He created his first computer game aged 12 and made some money from it, enabling him to start his first company aged 16. He would go on to found 12 companies over the next 20 years, selling 185 IP products to Fortune 500 companies. So what led him to the US Air Force, a far cry from the start-up culture he was used to?

“I wanted to make a difference,” says Chaillan. Terrorism was stalking the world, and the attacks had felt close to home when the capital of Chaillan’s native France, Paris, was one of the victims. He joined the Department of Homeland Security in 2016 as Chief Architect. The move would lead him to senior postings in the Department of Defense and, eventually, to his current role in the US Air Force where he is the first Chief Software Officer, not just in that branch of the military, but in government at large.

Read the full story HERE 

Images

United States Air Force
United States Air Force
United States Air Force
Close
Quotables
Retweet
Quote
This approach to software might be the difference between winning and losing
Author name
Nicolas Chaillan
Job Title, Company
United States Air Force
Retweet

More Interviews

Explore
Aamir
Hussain
SVP and Chief Product Officer
Verizon Business
Anthony
Whitmore
CTO
North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts
Featured
1
Don’t ask why. Ask why not?
Michael
Wells
Vice President Supply Chain
Dril-Quip, Inc.
United States Air Force
Colt
Whittall
Chief Experience Officer
United States Air Force