Ron Mann has a proven track record building successful engineering product teams supporting both applications and mission critical infrastructure. During more than 20 years working in a variety of roles at Hewlett-Packard/Compaq his skillset developed alongside the emergence of a modular approach to infrastructure. Helping set up the company’s Performance Optimized Data Center (PODS) division he is adept at balancing the needs of fabrication and design of the module with IT component integration.

“The data center space is at the apex of infrastructure innovation today,” reckons Mann. “Being from an IT background, the key thing that I tell customers, and my team, is that it's all about the application. We need to keep our focus and remember that the data center exists because someone's trying to run an application somewhere which requires IT and the infrastructure to support it.”

“The IT industry has changed,” notes Mann. “Servers have become more commoditized and specialized for specific applications. You don't want to pay for what you don't need, especially at Hyperscale. But it's also true for our Edge customers and smaller companies. They want to be able to support that application with specific elements - no more, no less. It’s a key driver that’s changing the dynamics of the data center industry.”

For Mann, the missional critical infrastructure space is an exciting place to be. “If you look at any career, how many times do you get an opportunity to influence and change an industry? Across my career I’ve learned to work in matrix managed environments across different divisions and with a diverse range of technologies and teams. It’s been a great opportunity to work at TAS Energy and bring the right resources together to be at the forefront of the modular approach to data centers. It’s a step approach and it takes a lot of people in the industry consolidating and working in tandem across multiple elements. What inspires me is how we collaboratively, as an industry, can change what we're doing and make it eco-friendly, energy efficient, optimized and cost-effective for every type of application from the Edge to Hyperscale users.”

