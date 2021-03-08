Tamara Carlton holds a Bachelors of Science from Bradley University and an MBA from Saint Louis University. Since leaving university, Carlton has garnered over twenty years of experience in marketing, operations, and product management for Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare, transportation, retail and financial industries.

After four years at MTM leading their Product Development team, Carlton was named their first leader dedicated to Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and Product Development. In her new role, Carlton defines, develops, and executes progressive strategies for helping clients remove community health disparities and ensure equal access to healthcare among their memberships.

Carlton spearheads MTMs SDoH strategy, aimed at the ultimate goal of helping clients to bridge the gap between members and community and drive quality outcomes. Carlton partners with clients to identify emerging trends and develop innovative programs to address those trends.

Upon the announcement, President and CEO Alaina Maciá said of Carlton, “Perhaps more than ever before, 2020 has shown us just how important it is that we take progressive steps to mitigate disparities among our membership and the communities we serve. Under Tamara’s proven leadership and innovation, I’m confident that MTM will develop and execute fresh initiatives to help our current and future partners improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare expenses, and encourage members to enhance their quality of life.”

Carlton says, “At MTM, we care about more than just NEMT—we want to help our clients find true solutions and opportunities to address the disparities that so many of our communities face. With the initiatives and programs we’ve launched just this year alone, MTM is proving to be a strategic partner in the care continuum. I look forward to working with our partners to address gaps that exist for members around housing, food insecurity, joblessness, education, social isolation, and of course, transportation.”

A healthy lifestyle starts in our homes, schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, and communities and is often predetermined by the social and economic opportunities afforded to us. Medicaid members are especially at a disadvantage. Due to their low income, they often struggle with basic needs like food, employment, and shelter due —each of which negatively impacts their future health.

Today Carlton continues on her mission to help health plans and managed care organizations nationwide strive to create scalable solutions for addressing SDoH and help take care of the aging population.

