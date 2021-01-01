Todd Coleman is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of eStruxtures, the largest Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data centre provider. With over 25 years experience in the IT, data centre and telecommunications industries, Coleman was most recently Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Cologix. He has also held several senior positions at Level 3 Communications, a global telecommunications company, including Senior Vice President of Data Centers, Senior Vice President of Media Operations and President of Level 3 Communications Europe. Todd holds a juris doctorate and a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.

Coleman’s leadership style is incredibly hands-on, with a continued focus on diversity and inclusion. With a long-standing vision to grow largely within Canada, Coleman believes that their focus will always remain on empowering the organization with diversity and a generous touch of empathy. As a way of paying forward to the community, Coleman believes that the biggest investment any organization can make is towards its employees and their families, and what drives eStruxture everyday are the 150 or more families that are dependent on the success of the organization. Coming strong with a workforce that’s more than 50% diverse in some way, Coleman says that this culture shift starts at the top, and is something that the leadership at eStruxture continues to strive towards every day.

Read the full article HERE