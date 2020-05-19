10 unique holiday gifts for the CEO that has everything

10. Glove.ly Touchscreen Gloves

When it’s cold outside it’s important to step out with the proper gear. Glove.ly allows every finger to work on any touch screen. They are great for phones, tablets, even navigation systems in your car! They are also soft, warm knit or leather gloves that allow you to tap, swipe, and even multi-touch gestures. Keep your digits toasty - You will fall in love with the Glove.ly! glove.ly

9. PupSaver

The PupSaver keeps your furry friends safe and secure while driving and provides protection against impact. Not only does the unique design allow your pet the protection it deserves, it also allows them to ride in comfort. Safe, simple, and secure the PupSaver is easy as a snap to install and can also double as a pet bed when traveling. Veterinarian endorsed. pupsaver.com

8. Kelly & Jones Fragrance

For the female CEO, Kelly & Jones Notes of Wine Collection is a brand new concept in fine fragrance. The fragrances enhance the nuances of both wine and perfume for a new experiential approach to appreciating the world of wine. It is a truly sensorial and experiential approach to wine and perfume, two of the oldest known pleasures in the world. kellyandjones.com

7. BirdAvenue - Affordable Modern Art

BirdAveneue creates affordable modern art pieces so you can have something really unique for your home or office. There are a variety of prints to choose from, including several series of prints including music, sports, children, lifestyle and different cities around the world. Whether you live in NYC, Boston, Washington DC, Louisville, Sydney, LA, New Orleans...there are skylines and famous city locales to check out. birdave.com

6. Phone Soap

Phones are dirty - We use them every day and many don’t ever clean them. There is a new way to make your phone completely germ free, safe, and looking like new and it’s called Phone Soap. The Phone Soap charger has a USB port to allow charging of any device. Allowing the phone to be sanitized during the normal daily routine of charging your phone makes using the product second nature. The UV cleaning products are all phone safe and natural. They eliminate germs using no liquids, no chemicals, and no heat. phonesoap.com

5. Starlooks - Starbox

CEOs are busy and when it comes to shopping for makeup female CEOs can now rest easy and let the makeup come to them! Starbox is a monthly subscription service that provides you with the opportunity to try the entire Starlooks, Pro-Quality Makeup Line at an exclusive, discounted price. Find the best looks for you and then order online! starlooks.com

4. Trunk Club

Trunk Club is a high-end, personalized-shopping service designed for busy men who want to look good but don’t have time to upgrade their wardrobes. Trunk Club is the first and only technology-powered shopping service that pairs each new member with his own personal stylist, who handpicks selections of men’s clothing based on the member’s preferences and lifestyle. trunkclub.com

3. Le Tote

LE TOTE is a fashion discovery platform that connects brands with consumers through a rental model. It offers access to UNLIMITED boutique style apparel and accessories for only $49 a month. LE TOTE is the infinite closet that women can use as often as they like at a set price each month, and numerous media outlets have described us as “Netflix for women’s fashion.” Letote.com

2. Wi-Fi Hotspot Cufflinks

More than just a decorative accent to business attire, these hi-tech accessories deliver a pop of cutting-edge connectivity to any mobile office. Simply install the included software onto a laptop, connect via USB and create a hotspot for all wireless devices. Perfect for meetings or avoiding those hotel Wi-Fi fees. It also holds up to 2GB of data so they never miss a step—or a file.

1. Booze

When all else fails buy booze, that makes everyone happy!