21 Canadian Companies Appear on 2014’s list of 500 Greenest Companies in the World

For the past 5 years Newsweek in partnership with Corporate Knights Capital, an investment advisory and research firm based in Toronto, Canada, has published a list of the world’s top 500 largest yet, most sustainable companies.

Companies on this list are evaluated based on their performance on eight specific indicators including energy, water, carbon and waste productivity as well as, CEO-to-average-worker pay-ratio, leadership diversity, and employee turnover. The companies were then scored, relative to their same-sector peers and mapped on a 100-point scale.

You May Also Enjoy:

Here are the 21 Canadian companies in the order of their appearance and placement on the list of World’s Top 500 Greenest Companies:

#22 Rogers Communications

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Communications is a public Canadian communications and media company.

Sector: telecommunication services Green Score: 69.3%

#53 BCE

Headquartered in Verdun, Canada, BCE, Inc. provides communication services to residential and business customers in Canada.

Sector: telecommunication services Green Score: 61.8%

#88 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC, is one of Canada's chartered banks and fifth largest by deposits and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Sector: financial Green Score: 55.4%

#114 Bank of Montreal

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the Bank of Montreal, or BMO Financial Group, is the fourth-largest bank in Canada by market capitalization.

Sector: financial Green Score: 53.1%

#115 Canadian Pacific Railway

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada pacific Railway owns approximately 14,000 miles of track all across Canada and into the United States.

Sector: industrial Green Score: 53.1%

#118 Imperial Oil

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, imperial Oil Limited is Canada's second-biggest integrated oil company.

Sector: energy Green Score: 52.9%

#134 Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is the largest financial institute in Canada, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and its operational head office is in Toronto, Ontario.

Sector: financial Green Score: 50.9%

#137 Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc. is one of Canada’s largest integrated energy companies, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta

Sector: energy Green Score: 50.6%

#146 Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Sector: financial Green Score: 50.1%

#177 Bank of Nova Scotia

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the Bank of Nova Scotia is the third largest bank in Canada by deposits and market capitalization.

Sector: financial Green Score: 47.5%

#199 Brookfield Asset Management

A Canadian asset management company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global asset manager with billions of dollars in assets including office properties, renewable power facilities and more.

Sector: financial Green Score: 44.5%

#232 Canadian National Railway

The Canadian National Railway Company is a Canadian Class I railway headquartered in Montreal, Quebec that serves Canada and the Midwestern and Southern United States.

Sector: industrial Green Score: 40.1%

#254 Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy is a Canadian integrated energy company that specializes in production of synthetic crude from oil sands. Suncor Energy is based in Calgary, Alberta.

Sector: energy Green Score: 37.8%

#272 Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc. is an energy delivery company based in Calgary, Alberta. It focuses on the transport and distribution of crude oil, natural gas, and other liquids.

Sector: energy Green Score: 35.7%

#283 Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited, is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with its corporate head office in Calgary, Alberta.

Sector: energy Green Score: 34.7%

#291 Great-West Lifeco

Canada's first domestic life insurance company, Great-Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services. Great-West Lifeco's registered office is located at Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Sector: financial Green Score: 34.3%

#294 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is an integrated producer of fertilizer, industrial and animal feed products based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Sector: materials Green Score: 33.9%

#309 Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation is a Canadian insurance company and financial services provider, with a head office in Toronto, Canada.

Sector: financial Green Score: 32.0%

#345 TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation is an energy company based in Calgary, Alberta, developing and operating energy infrastructure in North America.

Sector: energy Green Score: 27.4%

#411 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. is a publicly traded pharmaceutical company based in Montreal, Canada.

Sector: healthcare Green Score: 17.3%

#462 Power Financial

Power Financial Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that has interests, directly or indirectly, in companies in the financial services.

Sector: financial Green Score: 10.0%

Throughout the years, these rankings have continued to evolve and now hold a greater weight in the eyes of both investors and consumers.

Keep in mind that while becoming a sustainable company can help the environment, it can also help a company’s reputation.