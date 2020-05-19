3 tips for team building at the office

Running a successful business starts with your staff — you need to find a hardworking team that believes in you and your company.

However, once you’ve found good workers who have the same goals as you, your job is only half done. Part of having the perfect staff is taking the time to properly train and motive them. This task can be accomplished with various team building exercises.

Getting your entire staff involved in group activities will help ensure that every employee is on the same page and working to make the company as successful as possible. And as the owner, this is your job!

Originally reported by our sister brand Business Review Canada, here are some reasons as to why team building exercises are so important:

Communication

As the boss, make sure you’re communicating with your employees. It’s your duty to create an environment where people feel comfortable voicing their ideas and opinions. You want your worker’s voices to be heard.

Take time to create group activities or exercises that promote group discussions. Your employees should get to know one another and feel comfortable talking in front of each other. Improving office communication can strengthen office relationships and in turn, the quality of work that is done.

Motivation

Building a team and leading a team are one in the same. You don’t want to be overly forceful with your employees, but you should always do you best to motivate them. Inspire your workers to always do their best and go that extra mile.

Confidence is key, too! If you’ve successfully created a safe and welcoming environment (the previous tip), then your employees will be more open to express their ideas and opinions. The more confident your team is, the more motivated they will be to take on more challenges and work harder to achieve goals.

Skill development

As mentioned earlier, hiring the perfect team is just one step of building a successful business — you also need to take the time to develop certain skills with your staff.

Not only do you need to teach your employees various skills in order for them to perfect their profession, but you want your staff to be able to work together to solve problems and reach goals.

In order for this to happen, you need to break the barrier(s) between yourself and employees. You may be the boss, but you still don’t want to create a gap. Developing skills and creating group exercises can promote collaboration amongst colleagues, which will boost company morale.

Companies getting it right

There are so many companies throughout the country that are doing it right! To name a few, Google In-N-Out and Chevron all provide a friendly, safe and collaborative working environment.

