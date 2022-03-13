67 CEOs reveal six mindsets of top leaders in McKinsey book

The book, which is available from 15 March, shares the thinking and behaviours that these business leaders have developed to thrive in challenging times.

Here are some of the key findings from McKinsey:

Don’t surround yourself with ‘yes’ people

One of a CEO’s first tasks is to carefully shape their top teams – and they differ in what they seek. After confirming expertise and proven experience, some leaders look for emotional intelligence, while others value passion, or the ability to balance the short and long term. One thing most CEOs agree on? Do not surround yourself with people who are afraid to disagree with you.

Sony’s Kazuo Hirai describes his approach to selecting a management team. “What I basically looked for was expertise and proven ability in [an area]…the TV business, digital imaging, the movie business, PlayStation…” On top of aptitude, he looked for attitude: “…a demonstrated ability to push back against their bosses and not be afraid to present their ideas and be bold about it.”

To many people, teamwork means getting along, but to Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase , “…the best team player is the one who puts up their hand and says, ‘I don’t agree, because I don’t think [this] is in the best interest of the client or the company.’”

Time management? It’s about the moment

Being a CEO means being subject to a crushing schedule; everyone has his or her own time management approach. In fact, CEO time management is one of the most-read-about topics in business journalism today.

But even the most calibrated time-management techniques won’t work without the right mindset: the ability to compartmentalise and focus on the moment. As Galderma ’s Flemming Ornskov advises, “When you’re there, [be]…there in body and mind.”