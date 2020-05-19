7-Eleven teams up with Foodora to launch delivery service

7-Eleven has partnered with German food delivery firm Foodora to deliver convenience goods to customers in Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, and Calgary

According to The Canadian Press, “The partnership will make use of 48 7-Eleven locations to facilitate deliveries of snacks and everyday essentials, including milk, bread, fresh fruit, Tylenol, pizza, taquitos, chips and chocolate.”

Foodora Canada’s managing director, David Albert, told The Canadian Press:

“We are excited about this because it has been in the works for some time.

“We always think about what our customers may want and it was quite simple to offer them new options.”

See more:

The move comes during a period of accelerated growth in Canada’s food delivery market, triggered by Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market in 2017.

In a race for market share, and to challenge Amazon’s latest conquest in the grocery space, Walmart Canada, Sobey’s, Costco, and Loblaw Companies have each launched delivery services across Canada.

Foodora charges CA$4.50 for deliveries, although that price drops to $3.50 for orders over $30.

Financial details of the deal between 7-Eleven and Foodora have not been disclosed.

The Canadian Press noted that 7-Eleven is the first Canadian convenience firm to partner with Foodora, and that this marks Foodora’s first foray outside of delivering prepared meals.