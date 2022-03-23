7 top takeaways – American Express 2022 Travel Trends

People are looking forward to taking more trips than last year and plan to spend more on travel in 2022 than in previous pre-pandemic years.

That’s according to the newly released 2022 Global Trends Report from American Express , which revealed that in Q4 2021, global Card Member bookings made through American Express Travel were up 24% compared to 2019 and have continued to strengthen in 2022.

The report, based on data from the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and the UK, reveals consumers are travelling to see the people and places they love, celebrate important life events, embark on wish list trips, experience in-person events, and to seek greater wellness and self-care.