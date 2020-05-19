Article
Leadership & Strategy

79,000 new jobs in December sees Canadian unemployment reach 40-year low

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to Statistics Canada, Canada added nearly 80,000 new jobs throughout December, meaning the unemployment rate has now dropped to the lowest rate on record since comparable data became available in 1976.

Although every province throughout Canada added jobs over the course of the month, the majority of these new jobs came in Quebec and Alberta, with the two both adding roughly 26,000 new positions.

See also:

Down 0.2% as a result, the unemployment rate now sits at 5.7%, having fallen a total 1.2% through the 12 months ending December 2017.

“The additional employment in December builds on growth observed in October and November,” Statistics Canada said. “This boosted gains for the fourth quarter to 193,000 or 1.0%, the most robust rate of quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2010.”

With a total 423,000 new roles added in the previous 12 months, 2017 proved to be Canada’s best year for jobs in 15 years.

unemployment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI