90% US firms alter IT budgets to deal with the complexity of emerging applications

A recent study from Capgemini, a global consulting and technology firm, has revealed that the significant majority of US businesses have made alterations to their IT budgets in recent times, largely in order to accommodate for the increasing complexities of applications, in order to maintain quality within their operations.

Technology has become increasingly important in driving growth in many businesses in the modern digital age, and with the ongoing transformation of tech, the rise of AI and the growing convergence of different technologies, businesses across North America have been expanding their IT budgets.

“With Quality assurance (QA) and Testing, the most noticeable trends today relate to the increasing adoption of agile and DevOps and the resulting de-centralisation of Testing, test data and environment management challenges, and the perceived shortage of QA and Testing professionals with the skills and experience required by the market,” said Capgmenini.

The result of these trends is that firms are increasingly accommodating more of their IT budgets for QA and Testing: As many as 90% of US and 69% of Canadian firms have followed this trend within the last four years.

Within this, many firms are adopting agile software development and DevOps, aimed at increasing an organisations ability to deliver evolving and improving products at a faster pace, leading to many businesses decentralising their digital operations.

The results show that whilst firms will continually face challenges with new and evolving technologies, many are readily adopting and accepting them due to the importance of IT within the ongoing success of businesses.