AB InBev enters deal with cannabis firm Tilray

The largest brewing company in the world, AB InBev, has announced an agreement with the Canadian cannabis production and distribution firm, Tilray.

The companies will conduct research into non-alcohol beverages containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

The Belgian brewer has entered the partnership through its Labatt Breweries of Canada business, whilst Tilray will use its High Park Company subsidiary.

“Labatt is committed to staying ahead of emerging consumer trends,” stated Kyle Norrington, President of Labatt Breweries of Canada.

“As consumers in Canada explore THC and CBD-infused products, our innovative drive is matched only by our commitment to the highest standards of product quality and responsible marketing.”

“We intend to develop a deeper understanding of non-alcohol beverages containing THC and CBD that will guide future decisions about potential commercial opportunities.”

“We look forward to learning more about these beverages and this category in the months ahead.”

“We are delighted to be joining forces with a world-leading beverage company, AB InBev, to research how to create enjoyable cannabis beverage products,” added Brendan Kennedy, CEO of Tilray.

“Tilray and AB InBev share a commitment to responsible product development and marketing, and we look forward to beginning our work on this important partnership as Tilray continuesto pioneer the development of a professional, transparent, and well-regulated cannabis industry.”