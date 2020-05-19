Accenture opens new business digital business hub in Toronto

Global management and consulting firm Accenture today announced the opening of its new Canada innovation hub in Toronto’s business and technology district. According to a company press release, the hub will “help clients grow, compete and transform in the digital economy.”

The hub is part of Accenture’s initiative to invest in Canadian digital business, and will add 800 new, high-skill technology jobs by the end of 2020. The company is also expanding its apprentice program in the city, which is “designed to foster inclusive innovation” and give “underrepresented communities the opportunity to participate in digital-economy jobs.”

Todd Smith, Ontario’s minister for economic development commented: “It is great to see that job creators like Accenture are getting the message that Ontario is open for business. Our government is committed to creating an environment where job creators can continue to grow and thrive. I congratulate Accenture on this great announcement and thank them for investing in Ontario.”

According to the company, “The new hub is designed for clients to work side-by-side with their Accenture teams to co-innovate by ideating, rapidly prototyping and then scaling new products and services.”

The hub has an open-floor plan to aid collaboration and currently counts over 300 designers, data scientists and innovators among its staff.

“Our Canada innovation hub gives our clients the leading edge to evolve in today’s global digital economy,” said Jeffrey Russell, incoming president of Accenture in Canada. “Our hub will bring the very best of our innovation talent together to lead our Canadian clients toward becoming the disrupters, not the disrupted.”