AGC to triple US capacity with $88mn investment

May 19, 2020
Tokyo-based manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high tech materials, AGC Inc, announced today its plans to triple its biopharmaceutical production capacity in the United States through a major expansion of its subsidiary AGC Biologics.

While currently, AGC Biologics only possesses manufacturing infrastructure in Japan and Europe, plans were this week finalized to construct a major new facility in Seattle, Washington, as well as to expand the company’s current facilities in the city. The project will involve the installation of 12 additional 2,000L single-use mammalian cell bioreactors, as well as the construction of a new microbial contract development and manufacturing facility.

The new facilities are expected to start operating in July, 2020, and the total cost of the expansion is predicted to be in the realm of US$88mn.

This project continues a trend of expansion by AGC and its subsidiaries. In 2016 the company acquired German pharmaceutical manufacturer Biomeva, and CMC Biologics in 2017.

AGC intends to continue to pursue acquisition opportunities and to make capital investment in its synthetic and biopharmaceutical business,” said a company press release, “expected to exhibit significant growth in demand in the coming years, in order to continue providing customers in every region with globally consistent, top-level quality and service.

PharmaceuticalsAGC IncAGC BiologicsBiomeva
