Air Canada Launches Leisure Airline Air Canada rouge

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Air Canada announced Tuesday the launch of their leisure airline Air Canada rouge. Offering destinations unavailable through Air Canada currently, Air Canada rouge is expected to start operations on July 1st, 2013.

"With the introduction today of Air Canada rouge, Air Canada enters today's growing leisure travel market on a truly competitive basis," said Ben Smith, Air Canada's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.  "In partnership with Air Canada Vacations, part of our new leisure group, Air Canada rouge will leverage the strengths of Air Canada's extensive network, operational expertise and frequent flyer reward program in order to offer Canadians great value for their vacation travel."

In its inaugural season, the new Canadian airline Air Canada rouge will introduce routes to Venice, Italy and Edinburgh, Scotland with a seasonal route to Athens, Greece. Air Canada rouge will also have routes to the Caribbean including Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Costa Rica.

"With leisure time at a premium, Air Canada rouge will combine affordable fares, great service and choice leisure destinations with those benefits offered by Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations that are valued most by vacation travellers. We look forward to giving them a warm welcome onboard Air Canada rouge, Canada's affordably stylish leisure airline,” said Michael Friisdahl, President and CEO, Air Canada’s Leisure Group.

Air Canada, in celebration of this launch, is offering introductory rates available for purchase through December 25th, 2012 for flights in July through October 26th, 2013 with prices ranging from $949 round trip to Venice or Edinburgh to $269 one way to Jamaica. 

