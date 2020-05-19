Article
Leadership & Strategy

Air Canada Plans New Low Cost Carrier

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Air Canada is drawing up a business plan to create a low cost carrier (LCC) to fly to vacation spots such as Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean. This LCC would be in addition to Air Canada’s major routes and its continuation based upon its profitability in the competitive market.

Air Canada already has Air Canada Vacations which caters to middle and higher end travelers to vacation spots. This LCC would fill the lower and middle class leisure travelling needs.  It would also be Air Canada’s latest strike in its fight against lower cost rival companies such as Westjet Airlines Ltd  and Air Transat whose growth has been eating into Air Canada’s market shares in the vacation routes. Currently Air Transat and Sunwing Travel Group are the number one and two leaders in the Canadian tour operator market.

A tentative agreement was reached with the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) as the fact sheet and new labour contract for Air Canada’s LCC is being reviewed. The ACPA will vote on the LCC between April 15 and the 27th.

The LCC fleet will be made up of 30 Airbus and 20 Boeing planes. These planes would have a capacity of up to 213 passengers and would add a “premium economy” class that would take the place of the business class.

READ RELATED CONTENT FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK
*Business Travel: Executive Business Travel Guide: New Orleans
* TSA Body Scanners Get Flagged
* Business Travel: Really?! One Millionth Toronto Passenger Wins Big
*Read the latest Business Review Canada!

The LCC would also create 462 new pilot jobs which would be automatically added to the ACPA. These LCC pilots would create a new pay structure which would be negotiated between Air Canada and the ACPA.

Air Canada is also planning on using the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in an effort to further woo leisure passengers.

Air Canada previously launched Tango and Zip, two other low cost carriers, which failed after two years. Hopefully this new LCC will be a flying success for Air Canada.

Air Canada Billy Bishop Toronto City AirportACPAAir Canada Vacations
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI