Air Canada remains determined to succeed

Despite a relatively tough start to the year, Air Canada (AC) remains unshaken in its resolve to make 2020 a success for the company.

Commenting in a press release, Calin Rovinescu, President and CEO, said that, whilst the on-going grounding of AC’s Boeing 737-MAX fleet and the continued economic constraints caused by Coronavirus by bumps in the road, the company could endure.

“Our strong balance sheet, globe-spanning network that diversifies our revenue sources, brand strength as North America's Best Airline as rated by Skytrax, young fleet, dedicated and talented employees and nimble management team equip us to respond effectively to any challenges that come our way.”

"The agility and consistency that we displayed in 2019 gives me confidence that we will successfully execute on the several key opportunities now before us,” he stated.

Looking after its people

One of the biggest employers in the Montreal area - AC employs almost 10,000 people, from C-level executives down - the company has frequently been lauded for the high-quality care of its staff.

Voted one of the ‘Top 100 Employers in Canada’ seven years running, as well as one of the most diverse and most engaging, AC’s reputation ensures that it is a popular career choice for those wishing to enter the aviation sector (the company hired 7,000 people in 2019).

“As a progressive, employee-focused company, we continually invest in programs to support and engage people at work with additional opportunities to become involved in supporting local communities and causes,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Exec VP at AC.

“We see our culture as a competitive advantage which enables Air Canada to remain an exceptional place to work and to continue attracting the best people in every part of our organization.”

Looking after its customers

Not just a renowned employer, AC is also dedicated to employing the latest technologies to ensure its customers received the best, most convenient service available.

In early February, the company announced that it was introducing PayPal as an option for purchasing tickets on its website. With over 300 million users globally, PayPal is a widely preferred method for consumers purchasing online.

"We're excited to add Air Canada—our first airline partner in Canada—to a growing fleet of airlines across the globe that leverage our global e-commerce platform to expand their reach," said Paul Parisi, President of PayPal Canada.

"Our two companies share the same goal to provide a great checkout experience for travellers, so they spend less time buying tickets online and more time enjoying their trip."

