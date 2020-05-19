Article
Leadership & Strategy

Airbnb acquires payment company Tilt

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Airbnb has recently acquired social payment company Tilt, which was originally founded in 2012 as a crowdfunded platform. The company will embed Tilt’s services within Airbnb’s payment operations, making life easier for multiple groups who wish to split travelling costs as the company seeks further expansion through diversifying new and existing platforms.

Since May 2015, Tilt was valued at $400 million, according to Techcrunch. The merger with Airbnb will prove advantageous for both companies, who seek to dominate the travel market and fend off competition, such as Paypal and GoFundMe.

Regarding the acquisition, Joe Zadeh, Vice President of Products at Airbnb, said: “Airbnb and Tilt have a common vision for building community-oriented products that make it easy to bring people together. Tilt’s experience and expertise complement our ongoing efforts to transform the way people travel. By joining forces, we’ll reimagine how groups travel and enhance Trips, our new platform that brings together where you stay, what you do, and the people you meet all in one place.”

Through the move, Tilt CEO and cofounder James Beshara will join Airbnb, alongside the Tilt employees who form the payments team, which Airbnb aim to develop and expand in the long-term future.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the February issue of Business Review USA & Canada here 

Airbnb Tilt
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI