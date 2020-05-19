Article
Leadership & Strategy

Airbnb appoints American Express CEO to its Board of Directors

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
San Francisco-based Airbnb has appointed Ken Chenault, current CEO of American Express, to its Board of Directors.

The announcement was made by Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky in a letter to the Airbnb community outlining the company’s future plans.

“Part of designing a 21st-century company is designing a Board of Directors that can help us implement our 21st-century vision and institutionalize our intentions,” Cheksy said. “I am proud to announce that we will be adding Ken Chenault to our Board of Directors as our first non-affiliated independent director.”

According to Chesky, during a conversation he had with Chenault, the American Express CEO stated the following: “I think corporations exist because society allows us to exist. Corporations are not entitled to exist. So I think we have a responsibility and an obligation to help improve society.”

The announcement comes just one week after Chenault was also appointed to the Board of Facebook.

Additionally, Airbnb is set to release its first annual stakeholder report in March.

