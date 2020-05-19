Article
Leadership & Strategy

Airbnb could lose value over illegal listings

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Airbnb may not be as valuable as it claims.

The company's proposed $30 billion valuation could be badly affected by the removal of illegal listings in New York and San Francisco. 

According to CNBC, Bradley Tusk, former aid to Mayor Michael Bloomberg, stated at a dinner with reporters this week: "They [Airbnb] are raising now at a higher valuation, but if you were to say 'here is what the New York and San Francisco markets are really worth in full legal compliance' and then re-run the numbers — however they do it — I don't know that they are still that $30 billion company."

Earlier in the week, Airbnb sued San Francisco due to a Board of Supervisors decision to charge the company $1,000 a day for each unregistered listing in the city. New Yorkers who violate the rules could face similar fines. 

Tusk has advised that Airbnb should be a cautionary tale for other startups who are not quick or aggressive enough in developing their business.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

 

San FranciscoNew YorkAirbnbCNBC
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI