Article
Leadership & Strategy

Alaska will Become fifth largest U.S. air carrier, but is this deal good for customers and investors?

By Business Review USA Staff
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Alaska Air is about to join the big leagues. If shareholders give their approval this June, then Alaska Air will go ahead with its $2.6 billion dollar acquisition of rival Virgin America. That will make Alaska the fifth largest domestic U.S. airlines, in a landscape where the number of players has been drastically reduced through past mergers and bankruptcies.

What will this mean for shareholders and customers? The industry observers peering into their crystal balls don't all agree on what they see.

What the Merger Means for Investors

The good news is that the merger will give the Seattle-based Alaska Air much-needed space in California airports, giving it a stronger presence all up and down the West Coast. That should turn Alaska into a stronger competitor against its rival Jet Blue. Alaska also neutralizes another competitor -- Virgin, which had threatened Alaska with its ultra-low pricing. By taking ownership of Virgin, Alaska neatly eliminates that threat. Also boding well for the merger will be Alaska's ability to cut costs by streamlining resources used by the combined companies.

The bad news is that Alaska is paying a large premium for Virgin. If the price of fuel goes up, or if the airline industry hits a rough patch for any other reason, Alaska's gamble may not pay off.

What the Merger Means for Customers

Virgin America customers love its cool factor -- the mood-setting purple lighting, the high-tech on-flight perks. Alaska's flights are much more mainstream. Virgin's customers worry that even if Alaska runs Virgin as a separate airline, it could still destroy the things that made the experience of flying Virgin so special.

There is also a question of whether Alaska will raise Virgin's prices. Alaska Air's chief executive called the deal a "pro-consumer transaction" that would not lead to higher prices, but some observers are skeptical.

For both customers and investors -- and for Alaska Air itself -- this deal is a roll of the dice that could go either way.

Mergers and acquisitionsAlaska AirlinesVirgin Americainvestments
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI