Almost Half of Canadians Plan to Shop via Mobile this Holiday

Almost half of Canadians, 45 per cent, expect to shop online or via their mobile this holiday season. A survey conducted by Vision Critical found that Canadian expectations and trends for their holiday shopping this year include an adoption of technology. Citing long lines, parking and traffic as a shopping deterrent, it was found that 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed appreciate the convenience of online and mobile shopping while 34 per cent are avoiding in-store hassles, 19 per cent appreciate time savings and seven per cent expect a reduction of costs.

“Canadians, like shoppers around the world, are increasingly looking to their mobile devices to solve their holiday dilemmas,” said eBay Canada Country Manager Andrea Stairs. “In the past two years, we’ve seen the value of eBay mobile transactions increase from $2 billion to $10 billion globally. Nothing can compare to having the world’s largest marketplace at your fingertips! No matter where you are, or what you’re doing, you can turn inspiration into delight in seconds on the eBay Mobile app.”

Other conveniences are also acquired when using technology to complete holiday shopping. One third of Canadians (31 per cent) said they prefer to shop when inspired and 27 per cent explained that gift ideas were hard to remember while in store.

“We’ve all had the experience of coming up with a great gift idea only to have forgotten it by the time we’ve arrived at the mall. Now, with eBay Mobile, you can act on your flash of inspiration at any time and from virtually anywhere. Buy your husband a cashmere sweater while watching your son play hockey or nab that hard-to-find toy while in line for coffee – the possibilities are endless,” said Stairs.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review North America

eBay Canada appreciates this new mobile shopping trend and is on a mission to expose more Canadians to mobile shopping’s benefits. On November 15th, eBay Canada is setting up a pop-up Holiday Market in Downtown Toronto allowing consumers to browse a collection of the holiday season’s inspired gift ideas while shopping from their phones or tablets.

“With more than 350 million live listings, eBay has something for everyone,” said Stairs. “In fact, there are more than 1.3 million clothing items and more than 1.5 million consumer electronics listed on eBay.ca right now – and the vast majority of them are brand new. Last year alone, 70 per cent of purchases made by Canadians on eBay were for new products, and more than 60 per cent were bought at fixed price.”

See below for interesting facts about the holiday shopping season provided by eBay Canada:

Did you know…?*

A doll is purchased every 2.7 minutes

An action figure is purchased every 1.5 minutes

A women's handbag is purchased every 3.2 minutes

A pair of women's shoes is purchased every 2 minutes

A men's sweater is purchased every 7.3 minutes

A GPS is purchased every 50 seconds

*Purchased by Canadians on eBay in November and December 2011