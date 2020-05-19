Article
Leadership & Strategy

Amazon considering Netflix-like book rentals

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Reports have been surfacing, rooting from the Wall Street Journal, that Amazon is considering a Netflix-like service that would allow users to pay an annual fee to get book “rentals.” Apparently, the company has reached out to book publishers already but business professionals are still up in the air as to whether the rental idea will become mainstream. Interestingly enough, publishers are a bit worried as the number of consumers buying digital books will decrease if the charge to rent will be dramatically reduced.

Sources say that Amazon has told book publishers that it’s creating a digital library of older books that would be available to customers of Amazon Prime, a premium membership service that quickly expedites the shipping of movies and TV shows. With the popularity of Amazon’s Kindle, the Prime service would directly correlate with the presumed rental service making for a digital book service beyond effortless for readers who don’t want to purchase their own.

There is also chatter that Amazon plans to release its own tablet computer so a built-in book rental service would become imperative to keep the company ahead of its competitors. The tablet should become available in the next few weeks and could become a front runner behind the iPad, especially among those who prefer Google’s Android operating systems instead of Mac OS X.

While the consumer part of the equation seems to be willing to partake in a book rental service, it will be up to publishers as to whether or not this trend catches on.

iPadAmazonAmazon PrimeGoogle Android OS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI