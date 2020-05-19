Article
Amazon continues expanding its US grocery pickup service

May 19, 2020
Seattle-based ecommerce titan Amazon has announced the continued rollout of its grocery pickup service around the US
 
Launching in Tacoma, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Tulsa, Long Island, Birmingham, and Colorado Springs, the service is now available in 22 cities around the country.
 
Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market for US$13.7bn in 2017 and has since grown its grocery offerings in the US and Canada, spurring traditional brick and mortar grocery retailers to introduce pickup and delivery services.
 
The service enables Amazon Prime subscribers to order through Whole Foods Market’s online selection, for collection in as little as 30 minutes at a charge of $4.99 or in an hour for free.
 
Prime Now staff load collections into the customer’s vehicle without the customer themselves having to leave their car.
 
“Pickup from Whole Foods Market is a perfect option for customers who want to grab healthy and organic groceries at their convenience, all without leaving their car,” said Christina Minardi, Executive Vice President of Operations at Whole Foods Market.
 
“Grocery delivery through Prime Now has been a hit with our customers and we’re happy to expand the option of grocery pickup to even more Prime members across eight new cities.
 
“It’s just another way we’re making it even easier to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”
