Leadership & Strategy

Amazon donates thousands of devices to developing countries

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
According to a blog post by Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices and Services, Amazon will be collaborating with Worldreader to donate thousands of Kindles to reading programs in developing nations.

 

“Our vision has always been to make every book in the world available to our customers in less than 60 seconds but with this vision, we recognize that not everyone has access to the books they want or need,” Limp’s post reads. “That’s why we are excited to announce the Kindle Reading Fund, a program that seeks to make books more easily available to communities around the world through digital reading. The Fund will donate Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, and Kindle eBooks to further reading around the world.”

One such program is the LEAP 2.0 library partnership in Kenya, which reaches around 500,000 people by bringing digital reading to every library in Kenya. Worldreader has spent the past six years helping more than four million readers globally access books.

Kindles have also been donated in droves to schools with the goal of improving childrens’ literacy, as well as to hospitals and non-profit organisations. The Family Reading Experience program also aims to get families involved in their childrens’ reading and education, with the support of the National PTA.  

 

